STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of volunteers spent Wednesday morning sprucing up Starkville.

The Starkville Partnership coordinated the annual “Get Swept Up” to prepare for Mississippi State’s home opener this Saturday.

- Advertisement -

More than 500 volunteers grabbed gloves, shovels, and trash bags and headed to various outdoor areas.

They spent a few hours picking up trash, trimming shrubs, and pulling weeds.

Businesses, civic organizations, and individuals volunteered their time.