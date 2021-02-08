Walmart pharmacies to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi residents will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the same place they buy their groceries and household goods.
Walmart pharmacies will open vaccine appointments beginning Tuesday, February 9th.
The State Department of Health released the 30 locations across the state that will be available to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
These vaccines are federally allocated and do not contribute to the state allocation.
“So the doses are federally allocated, they don’t come out of the state allocation. I believe they are going to get 200 doses a week per store which may increase depending on the uptake,” said Dr. Paul Byers, State Epidemiologist.
You can sign up here.