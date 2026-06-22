Walnut man accused of passing thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Walnut man is behind bars, accused of passing thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Lee Jones and charged him with two counts of bad checks.

The investigation began when a person filed a report stating they had received two bad checks totaling just under $10,000.

Jones was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

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