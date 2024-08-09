Wanted Tupelo shooting suspect arrested in Columbus

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in connection with a Tupelo shooting was caught at a Columbus hotel.

41-year-old Michael Owens of Tupelo is facing several charges.

In Lowndes County, he’s being charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, along with drug charges.

Tupelo police have not released what he could be charged with in Tupelo.

The shooting happened Tuesday on Beasley Drive. That’s in the Haven Acres neighborhood in Tupelo.

Witnesses said the shooter went inside the house. After an argument, the victim was shot twice.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his deputies were there to help the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force if needed, Wednesday afternoon when Owens was arrested.

Law enforcement took him into custody at the Econo Lodge on Military Road in Columbus.

