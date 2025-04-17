Warm and breezy end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry and breezy conditions maintain for the end of the week. Easter weekend will start dry but could end with a few showers and storms.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy conditions will maintain with wind coming in from the South at 5-10MPH, helping to keep temperatures warmer than the past few. It will be a mostly clear night, though a few passing clouds may be possible.

FRI/SAT: Bring on the warmth! Middle to upper 80s are expected finishing the week and heading into the weekend. The warm breeze will hold, gusts could get up to 25MPH!

SUN/MON: Good news first! Models have indicated a shift in the timing for the Easter weekend rain chance. Most of Easter Sunday looks dry, with highs in the 80s. If there is a rain chance earlier in the day, it will be lighter scattered showers. Most of the showers and storms are expected to move in Monday morning. Severe threats are limited, but not zero. Make sure to stay weather aware, but not overly anxious.