Warm, dry evening ahead before rain and storm chances return tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm temperatures will continue for the rest of the work week with rain and storm chances returning Wednesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s before rising into the upper 60s by daybreak due to an increased southerly breeze overnight. Clouds will begin to increase as well.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will reach the mid 80s as warm, humid, and unstable air will develop. Winds could gust up to 30 mph. While the main line of storms will be to the northwest of the region a chance of a few locally strong to severe storms to the northwestern part of the coverage area can’t be ruled out. Should storms occur, all severe hazards would occur…including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. It’s entirely possible any storms will stay just northwest of the region, but places like Grenada, Coffeeville, Oxford, and New Albany will need to be weather aware!

THU/FRI: Active patterns will continue for the rest of the week, but mainly for areas northwest of the coverage area. Highs will be in the 80s with most areas staying relatively dry.

SAT/SUN: Active weather will be mostly widespread by Saturday into Sunday. Rain and storms are expected across the region. We’ll finally quiet down and cool down Sunday night into next week. Stay weather aware as we head into the weekend!