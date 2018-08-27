Warm End Of August

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet conditions are on track with a bright moon shining overhead. Lows will be in the low 70s with light wind.

TUESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. The heat index is going to hover around 100. While a few stray storms are possible the overall chance of rain in our area is about 20%. Lows Tuesday night stay in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances tick up to 30% but that still means most spots probably won’t see a shower or storm. Highs stay in the low 90s with heat indices around 100.

THURSDAY: Overall better rain chances return for a day as an upper level ridge of high pressure briefly breaks down. More numerous showers and storms are expected to develop. Rain chances are 50%.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: Labor Day weekend definitely looks summer-like with highs in the low 90s and a 20-30% chance of spotty showers and storms.

