Warm End To Week. Rain Returns Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY. A few clouds through the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Perhaps a shower late in the evening or overnight hours. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20%.

SUNDAY: Widespread showers and storms as our next system moves through. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chance around 90%. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday through Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies for most of the work week, and there will be a slight chance of showers Monday through Wednesday.