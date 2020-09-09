Warm end to the work week

SUMMARY: Quiet and summer-like weather continues for the end of the work week. Some rain and storms are possible during the weekend and early next week as a front stalls in the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Still warm with highs in the lower 90s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying quiet. Lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with just a 10% chance of a shower or storm, especially across our southeastern counties. Highs in the lower 90s. The weather still looks to be pretty good overall for high school football activities.

WEEKEND: Warm, humid, and summer-like with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: A continuing chance of a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with lows near 70.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App