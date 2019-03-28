THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quite. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Southerly winds continue between 2 and 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies are expected with highs staying well into the 70s. Southerly winds between 5 and 15 mph remain in place.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Additional cloud cover builds in. Lows should be in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Another day with highs in the 70s is on track under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening and it will give rise to a band of showers and storms. While we can’t rule out a few gusty storms with some hail it still doesn’t look like a widespread severe weather episode by any means. We’ll keep monitoring as we always do. Rain potential with this system looks to be in the 1/4″ to 3/4″ range.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds and some showers may linger. Temperatures cool into the 40s as winds become northerly.

SUNDAY: Unseasonably cool upper 50s settle back in to the area. Partly cloudy conditions should develop as the day wears on. Lows in the mid 30s Sunday night may once again support some frost around the region.

NEXT WEEK: A disturbance may cross the northern Gulf Monday evening into Tuesday. At this point we’re keeping just a small chance of rain going in our neck of the woods as the track of the system is not quite yet set. It may rain, it may not. Data are more consistent with a return to sunshine by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.