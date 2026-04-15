Warm highs continue through week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Middle to upper 80s are continuing through the week and into the beginning of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild lows, dropping into the lower 60s. Just another comfortable night.

THURSDAY: Warm afternoon highs stick around, middle 80s once again. There will be a few extra clouds with an isolated chance for showers/storms north of US-82. Lows will stay mild in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A few degrees warmer, expected to reach the upper 80s for the end of the week. Back to a sunny sky with a few passing clouds. A warm breeze will be pulling in from the South. Lows continue in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: For the beginning of the weekend, expect heavier clouds and an increased chance for showers and storms. A strong cold front will be moving through the area Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be warm, in the middle 80s. The wind will be breezy, with gusts up to 20MPH. Behind the front, high temperatures are expected to take about a 10 degree drop.