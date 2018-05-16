Warm, Humid, and Rainy Pattern Over Next Few Days.

TODAY/THURSDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s, with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon and evening, but isolated showers and storms will be possible all day. One or two storms could briefly be strong, but there wont be any organized severe storms. Overall rain chance around 60%. Showers and storms continue overnight. Lows in the 60s.

FRI/SAT: Upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon, with a few isolated thunderstorms. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chance around 20%. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SUN/MON/TUE: Scattered to numerous showers and storms return to the forecast. Highs in the upper 80s and a few low 90s Sunday and perhaps Monday. Heat index values in the upper 90s Sunday, with mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.