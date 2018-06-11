Warm, humid, scattered storms

TONIGHT: Most of the pop-up showers and storms should fade away during the evening but we can’t rule out some isolated activity during the night. Plan on a mild and muggy night with lows around 70 and calm wind.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY: The overall weather pattern won’t be changing much. Expect a daily chance of showers and storms along with very muggy air. Organized severe weather should generally remain at a minimum but any storm this time of year may produce gusty wind, small hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Keep in mind it doesn’t take a severe thunderstorm to cause wind damage. Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s while overnight lows hover in the lower 70s.

