Warm, humid, scattered storms

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humidity weather holds on tonight. Look for lows in the 70s. A few isolated showers or storms are possible but most spots will not get any natural relief from the heat.

FRIDAY: There is a 40% chance of pop-up storms. A few storms could be locally strong/severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy downpours and lightning are likely with any storm that develops. It will also be a hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices in the 100s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: Pop-up showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. The chance of rain is 40%. Daytime highs stay in the 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The summery weather pattern is set to hold on for the foreseeable future. Highs stay in the 90s, lows stay in the 70s, and there will be a daily chance of a few showers and storms.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat