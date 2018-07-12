Warm, humid, sct’d storms

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours but most of them should taper off by midnight. Look for lows in the 70s with calm wind.

FRIDAY: Daytime highs are going to push back into the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. Pop-up showers and storms appear likely again with the rain chance about 30-40%.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: Rain chances tick up to 40-50% but most of them will be driven by daytime heating. Any storm could produce gusty breezes, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Highs should generally be in the 90s with lows in the 70s.

