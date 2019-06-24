SUMMARY: Widespread severe weather is unlikely during the coming days but there will be more scattered showers and storms around the region each day going forward. Typical summer heat and humidity is going to be present but it won’t be anything too extreme for our area.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and fairly quiet. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable wind.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid with highs around 90. There is a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: We’re going to have a daily 30-50% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Storm activity should be most numerous during the daytime heating with a gradual decrease in coverage during the evening. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible with any storm this time of year. Daytime highs will be a few degrees either side of 90 with overnight lows either side of 70.

