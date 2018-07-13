Warm & humid weekend with pop-up storms

Typical summer weather is here to stay for a while. The threat for organized severe weather remains low but isolated strong storms are possible this time of year. The tropics are also quiet so we don’t have to worry about that for now.

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours but most of them should taper off by midnight. Look for lows in the mid 70s with calm wind. Keep your fans and air conditioners on.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: Rain chances tick up to 40-50% but most of them will be driven by daytime heating. Any storm could produce gusty breezes, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Highs should generally be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

