For the most part, the weekend will be dry aside from a pop-up shower or two. We’ll stay warm, humid, and partly sunny with highs in the 90s. Tropical Storm Cristobal will bring us rain showers through the first half of the week before we return to a drier pattern by Thursday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The chance for some showers and storms will continue through about midnight before the rain exits the area. We’ll remain mostly cloudy with lows near 70.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend is overall looking pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 90s. There is a slight chance for some afternoon showers on Saturday, but most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will remain near 70.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday night before continuing northward into Mississippi. The remnants of the storm are likely to bring us heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for a brief weak tornado. Rain showers will continue through at least Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Some spots could see 1-2″ of rain, depending on the exact track of Cristobal.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: A drier and sunnier weather pattern will take hold by the end of the week, leaving us with much nicer weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

