Warm & humid into the weekend

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers and storms are possible but the majority of the night is shaping up to be quiet and muggy. Lows should generally be in the lower 70s with light wind.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: We’ll remain warm and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will near 100 during the afternoon hours. A 30% chance of showers and storms continues, especially across our northern and eastern counties. As is typical for this time of year a few isolated strong/severe storms with high wind and hail can’t be ruled out.

SATURDAY: Highs may push into the mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. The chance of rain is not zero but it should be lower at 20%.

SUNDAY: Rain and storm opportunities go up to around 40% with the passage of a cold front. Warm highs around 90 are still likely.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Lower humidity levels are expected to settle in for a few days under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s to around 90 continue.

