Warm Into The Weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT: We’ll enjoy a clear and mild evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will dominate. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out the odds of any widespread rain through the weekend here in our area are quite low. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the upper 60s. High school and college football should generally be OK in our area.

NEXT WEEK: Above average highs continue with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday. Rain chances may tick up by midweek if a cold front and/or tropical moisture can team up. Sometime to watch going forward.

