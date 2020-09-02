Warm through Labor Day weekend

SUMMARY: Warm temperatures will hang around into next week but humidity levels will be lower Saturday and Sunday and that should allow lows to fall back into the 60s. A few isolated storms are possible Thursday with a few more on Friday. The forecast past Labor Day remains quite uncertain so stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated early evening showers or storms are possible across our far NW counties. Aside from that expect skies to go mainly clear tonight with a bright nearly full moon shining overhead. Look for lows in the mid to low 70s. Winds SW 3-7 mph.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s with heat indices around 100°. A few showers and storms are possible but the rain chance is just 20-30%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds with a 30% chance of a few showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Keep your fingers crossed that whatever pops up will start to fade away before high school football starts.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and less humid. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. A stray shower or storms is possible but the rain chance is just 10%.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 90s. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News app