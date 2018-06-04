Warm and Less Humid This Week.

TODAY: Lower humidity values will make things much more comfortable in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s under sunny skies. North wind at 5-10 mph. Mild and comfortable overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

REST OF WORK WEEK: Temperatures will slowly trend higher from near 90° Tuesday into the mid 90s by Friday. Overnight lows will also trend from the low 60s to the upper 60s to around 70°. Humidity will remain in check for the most part, meaning no rain chances to speak of and the heat will be a bit more bearable than last week.

WEEKEND: Humidity builds in by the weekend, and scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast. Highs in the low 90s, with a low around 70 Saturday night into Sunday morning.