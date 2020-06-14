Warm & mainly dry work week

SUMMARY: The work week will be mainly dry and seasonably warm. There is just a slight chance of a stray shower or storm Monday but after that things look dry through Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Light wind.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NNE 5 to 15 mph. There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm during the heating of the day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Cooler lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows around 60.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Seasonably warm and more humid by the weekend. A stray storm could develop Saturday afternoon. Highs climbing back into the lower 90s while overnight lows warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App