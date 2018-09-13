Warm & Quiet Weather Pattern Developing

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will dissipate during the evening. Skies should be partly cloudy overnight with lows around 70. Some patchy fog is possible in spots that got rain.

FRIDAY: A warm Friday is on tap with highs in the low 90s. There is a 20% chance of a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Whatever develops will be tend to be isolated so most high school football games should be OK. Lows Friday night will be down to around 70.

WEEKEND: Dry, northerly breezes on the backside of Florence will keep our region mostly sunny and warm. Daytime highs are going to be in the low 90s with overnight lows around 70. Conditions will be toasty for Saturday afternoon tailgating in Starkville and Oxford but conditions should be great for the actual games in the evening.

NEXT WEEK: A continued warm and mainly rain free weather pattern is more likely than not. Highs stay in the low 90s with lows around 70.

FLORENCE COVERAGE: Hurricane Florence is affecting the Carolinas right now. Complete coverage from our sister station WWAY-TV in Wilmington, NC can be found here –> https://www.wwaytv3.com/

