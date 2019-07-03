Warm With Spotty Storms For The 4th Of July

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will fade away during the evening leaving us with variably cloudy and quiet conditions overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s with calm wind.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: We’re going to start off on a quiet note with a mix of sun, clouds, and humid air. Storms and showers are going to bubble up again during the heating of the day but the rain chance should be lower than what we had Wednesday afternoon. Any storm may produce lightning, gusty breezes, and heavy downpours. Look for highs in the low 90s with heat index values around 100°. Things are expected to settle down by fireworks time.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY-WEDNESDAY: The overall pattern really isn’t going to change much. Daytime highs are going to remain in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the low 100s at times during peak heating. Lows stay in the 70s. There is a 30-40% chance of pop-up showers and storms each day, primarily during the heating of the day. There could be a better chance of a few storm complexes Sunday into Monday with a return of northwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere but we’ll see how it goes.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram