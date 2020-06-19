Warm start to summer

SUMMARY: Summer starts Saturday afternoon and it will look and feel like it with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. A few spotty storms are possible again on Sunday. Better odds of rain and storms will return next week.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and mild. Lows in the upper 60s with calm wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Light SW winds 3-7 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and warm. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few spotty storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are possible each and every day with the peak activity most likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will cool a bit midweek back into the mid 80s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App