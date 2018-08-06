Warm & Steamy Tuesday On Tap

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will fade away during the evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows should be in the low 70s in most spots.

TUESDAY: Warm and humidity conditions stick around. Afternoon highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. There is a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Highs stay in the low 90s. The chance of rain and storms go up a bit to around 40%.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible each day and we’re hopeful that the rainfall distribution will be more widespread than it has been recently. Highs dip down into the 80s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat