Warm, sunny stretch of weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures will be the name of the game for most of the next seven days.

TUESDAY: After starting chilly again, temperatures rebound to near 70 degrees later today with full sunshine. It doesn’t get much better than this on the first day of meteorological spring!

REST OF WEEK: Sunny, dry weather continues through the end of the week. Daytime highs continue climbing – upper 70s to near 80 degrees are possible by Friday.

WEEKEND: Southerly winds continue the supply of warmer air but also bring increasingly humid air as well. Spotty showers become possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but the main story continues to be temperature – upper 70s to low 80s will be likely both days.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms become likely by Monday as a strong front approaches the region. Another wave of heavy rain is possible on the cool side of the front Tuesday as well, so stay tuned to this heavy rain potential!