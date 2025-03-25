Warm temperatures continue with a brief rain chance Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm temperatures continue for the rest of the week with a brief rain chance Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms return this weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s overnight with clouds beginning to build in. A shower or two is possible closer to daybreak.

WEDNESDAY: Brief, isolated showers are possible for the morning hours with clearing expected by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 70s before dropping into the mid 50s overnight.

THU/FRI: We will end the week with relatively quiet weather! Highs reaching the 70s to near 80 degrees with a partly cloudy sky overhead. Lows will be in the mid 50s to 60s.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will return Saturday before a stronger front with showers and storms will move through the region on Sunday night. Some of these could bring a severe weather risk, so stay tuned for more updates & specifics.

