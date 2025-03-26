Warm temps with mixed in clouds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm afternoons will continue through the end of the week. Clouds will maintain across the sky, with an isolated chance for rain. The chance for showers and storms increase over the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a partly cloudy night. Temperatures will still be cool, in the middle 40s.

THUR/FRI: Isolated showers will be possible through the end of the week, as moisture and cloud coverage builds. Highs are likely to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild, in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chance builds overnight Friday and into the weekend.

WEEKEND: Not a wash out, but it is definitely looking like a soggy weekend. Scattered showers are likely throughout Saturday, a few rumbles of thunder may be possible. Severe threats are limited, staying off to our NW. Sunday brings lighter showers throughout the day, building the intensity for another round of strong to severe storms overnight and into Monday. Still a few days away, so uncertainty is high for specific timing and threats. Stay updated and weather aware.