Warm through midweek

SUMMARY: Warm and quiet weather should hold through the middle of the week. A cold front will give our area some rain and storms from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning but severe weather chances appear low at this time.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to low 50s. Winds SSE 2-7 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds SSE 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds S 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. A 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms.

FRIDAY: Morning rain then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A shower is possible.

