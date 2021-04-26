Warm through midweek

SUMMARY: Warm and quiet weather should hold through the middle of the week. A cold front will give our area some rain and storms from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning but severe weather chances appear low at this time.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to low 50s. Winds SSE 2-7 mph.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds SSE 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds S 10-15 mph with higher gusts.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. A 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms.
FRIDAY: Morning rain then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A shower is possible.
