Warm Thursday, rain & storms Friday

SUMMARY: Breezy and warm weather stays in place for Thursday. A cold front will give us a shot at rain and storms Friday with cooler air returning for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Highs ranging from the upper 70 to lower 80s. Southerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts perhaps over 25 mph. Just a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Spring officially begins at 10:49 p.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy and warm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. A few showers and storms are possible, especially across our northwestern counties.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain and storms. The chance of rain is going to push 100%. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: The chance of some morning showers. Otherwise variably cloudy and quiet with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas or rain likely. Highs the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Staying unsettled with a continuing chance of some rain and storms. Temperatures moderate back into the 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and on the WCBI News App