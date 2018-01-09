Warm Through Thursday, Some Snow Friday?

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will continue along with fairly steady temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be from the ESE between 2 and 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Look for more clouds, a 10% chance of a showers, and mild highs in the low 60s. You’ll notice a southeasterly breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

THURSDAY: We’re going with a 40% chance of developing showers along with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy southeasterly winds will continue. It’ll be the warmest day of 2018 so far.

FRIDAY: The warmest part of the day will be in the early morning hours when temperatures remain in the 60s and 50s. Falling temperatures should commence by mid morning and readings may be only in the 30s during the afternoon. Rain is likely in the morning with a potential turnover to wet snow during the course of the day. Accumulations are possible in North Mississippi but warm, wet ground may limit how much can occur. If snowfall rates happen to become high enough there may be some potential for decent accumulation somewhere. At this point it’s too early to tell who will get what (if anything) but it definitely bears watching. Stay tuned for more details during the next 2 days.

WEEKEND: Things settle down for the weekend. We’ll have more sun around but cooler highs in the 30s. Lows fall back into the low 20s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram