Warm Thursday, Winter Weather Possible Friday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild lows in the 50s are on tap. A few showers/sprinkles are possible. Skies will stay mainly cloudy.

THURSDAY: It’ll feel like early spring with highs in the mid to upper 60s and passing showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue. The chance of rain is 40%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: More of a widespread & heavy rain event it likely. Some spots may get over 1″ of needed moisture. Temperatures will initially be in the 60s and 50s with colder air coming in from the northwest by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY: Look for rain to switch to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and then snow as the day wears on. The WCBI Forecast Team thinks that the best chance of any wintry accumulation would be north of Mississippi Highway 8/north of Sulligent, Alabama. There is the potential for up to 1/4″ of ice, some sleet, and up to 1″ of snow. This doesn’t mean all of that will occur, it just means the potential is there. Right now we think locations farther south will have minimal to no impact. Any frozen precipitation that tries to fall is going to battle warm & wet surfaces (at least initially) which may cut down on accumulations. Breezy NW winds between 10 and 25 mph will aid in drying of roads. This would reduce or eliminate black ice going into Friday night. Keep in mind this forecast is subject to change so be sure to stop by Thursday for the latest details.

WEEKEND: Sunshine returns! Highs top out in the 30s with lows in the low 20s and upper teens.

