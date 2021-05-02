Warm & unsettled start to the work week

SUMMARY: Active weather will continue through the middle of the work week. Another batch of strong to severe storms with heavy rain may occur Tuesday. Cooler, less humid air looks to settle in for a few days starting Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. A few strong/severe storms could occur during the evening hours. Gusty wind and heavy rain are the main threats with lower odds of hail and an isolated tornado. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20-30% chance a few showers or storms during the day. Most spots probably won’t have much rain to worry about. Winds SSW 10-15 mph. Muggy highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms possible late in the night. Lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Areas of rain and storms. More strong to severe storms are possible with a cold front moving into the region. Highs in the low 80s. Lows in the 50s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Turing partly cloudy with drier air filtering back in from the north. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50 Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App