Warm Weather Continues

TODAY: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light and variable wind in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear and mild overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

WED/THU: Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain around 30%.

FRI/SAT: Sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s. The silver lining here is that dewpoints look to remain low, in the low to mid 60s, so heat index does not appear to be a major factor. Overnight, clear and mild conditions with lows in the 60s.

SUN/MON: Partly cloudy, with the chance for isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows Sunday night drop into the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain around 20% Sunday and 30% Monday.