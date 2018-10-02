Warm Weather Here To Stay.

TODAY: An isolated shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Otherwise partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Chance of rain around 20%. Mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WED/THU/FRI: Mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 90° Mild evenings, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SAT/SUN/MON: Remaining quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible each day, with a rain chance around 20%. Partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.