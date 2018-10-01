Warm Week Ahead

MONDAY NIGHT: Look for variably cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s. Any isolated shower activity will fade away during the evening. Light to calm winds can be expected.

TUESDAY: While there is a 20% chance for a few stray showers or storms most spots will remain warm and dry. Daytime highs are going to push into the mid to upper 80s. Southerly winds continue from 2 to 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: A big blocking high in the upper levels of the atmosphere will translate into continued early October sunshine and warmth. Highs each day will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. This this going to be around 10 degrees warmer than normal both day and night. Record highs for this time of year range from the low to upper 90s and at this time it doesn’t look like we’ll set any new ones.

WEEKEND: Daytime highs are going to remain well into the 80s to around 90. Some spotty storms are possible but we’re going to keep chances relatively low for now until new data come in later this week.

