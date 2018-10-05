Warm Weekend; A Bit Cooler Next Week.

TODAY: Another hot day across our area. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated small and brief shower can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority of the area stays dry today. Fairly mild overnight under mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated small shower can’t be totally ruled out, but the vast majority of the area stays dry. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures start out in the upper 80s Monday, but gradually drop into the low 80s by mid week as a weak cold front pushes through. Isolated showers and storms possible Monday and Tuesday, with better chances for scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.