Warm Weekend Coming

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet conditions are in order. Look for lows in the mid 60s with calm wind. Some patchy fog is possible.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We’re going to stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible both days. The chance of rain is about 30% Saturday and 40% Sunday.

- Advertisement -

NEXT WEEK: A daily chance of showers and storms exists. High stay generally in the mid 80s while overnight lows stay in the mid 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat