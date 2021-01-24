Warm and windy Monday, storms after sunset

We’ll be unseasonably warm on Monday as a storm system brings the chance for some showers and storms. Tuesday will be dry but more showers are possible by Wednesday and again by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Off-and-on showers will continue overnight tonight with a rumble of thunder or two possible. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the mid 50s overnight.

MONDAY: Most of the day Monday will be warm and windy with some off-and-on showers. Highs will be over 70 degrees in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the south. Our best chance for any storms will come after sunset between 5 pm and 10 pm. We aren’t expecting any major severe weather, but a few storms could produce heavy downpours or a quick wind gust.

TUESDAY: We’ll be dry on Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More off-and-on showers are possible through the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Fortunately, it looks like the end of the week will be dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Most of Saturday looks dry, but some rain could move in Saturday night into early Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s.

