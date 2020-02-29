Warm & Windy on Sunday, Rain By Monday

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s under a mostly clear sky. Winds remain light from the southeast at 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Look for clouds to increase throughout the day. We’ll be warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots hitting 70° can’t be ruled out. Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. A few showers are possible during the late afternoon hour close to I-55, but the daytime is anticipated to be dry for most if not all.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds continue to increase with south winds remaining breezy. Some showers are expected to roll in after sunset Sunday, with areas of rain by Monday morning. A few rumbles of thunder also can’t be ruled out, but overall severe weather not expected. Look for lows down in the middle 50s.

EARLY IN THE WEEK: A complex storm system is expected to pass through the area. Some uncertainty remains with the track of the low pressure, so understand the forecast will change moving forth as additional data is analyzed. Here’s the breakdown of what we expect.

MONDAY: Areas of rain with an embedded thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. An isolated strong storm is possible in areas north and west from Coffeeville to Oxford. We anticipate some areas seeing 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts likely. Rain showers will continue into Monday Night. Look for highs in the 60s and low 70s with lows down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: More batches of rain and storms will pass through the region. As of now, we think some areas may add another 1-2″ of rain Tuesday into Tuesday night, but uncertainty remains in how the track of the low pressure will go, and where the boundary will end up. There also is a chance for severe weather in areas south and east of the low pressure, but that might only end up affecting a part of our area, if anything at all. Regardless, batches of rain and storms remain a safe bet with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll continue to see batches of rain and storms push through the region, with uncertainty continuing on the most likely areas to see rain. Some areas may add another inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible. It will depend on how our cold front settles through and where the passing of the low will be located.

THURSDAY: We’re going to advertise a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for perhaps a few lingering showers as uncertainty remains in the timing of the system’s exit. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s with lows down in the 40s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Thankfully, after this complex system exits, we’ll have another great end to the week with sunshine and highs generally in the 60s, though temperatures could vary as we move forth. Stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated with the First Alert.

STAY CONNECTED WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, TWITTER AND ON THE WCBI MOBILE APP.