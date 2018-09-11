Warmer Air Coming Back

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy skies can be expected along with lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms, primarily along and south of US 82. Northeasterly winds between 4 and 8 mph continue.

THURSDAY: Rain chances lower a bit to 20% as temperatures warm to around 90.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: The chance of rain is pretty low so that means most of us will just experience partly cloudy and seasonably warm conditions. Daytime highs will be around 90 while overnight lows hover around 70.

