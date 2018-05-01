Warmer, Calmer Pattern Across The Area.

TODAY: Highs in the low to mid 80s. A few clouds here and there, and an isolated shower can’t totally be ruled out, but the vast majority of us stay dry. The best chance for a shower to pop up today would be along and south of US-82. Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WED/THU: Some of the warmest weather of the year so far as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

- Advertisement -

FRI/SAT/SUN: The chance for a few scattered showers and storms returns to round out the week. Highs in the mid 80s Friday then low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY: Dry and variably cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.