Warmer and Cloudy Days On The Way.

TODAY: Overcast skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. An isolated shower will be possible today. Overnight, we remain cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another overcast day. Highs in the low 60s. Once again, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Clouds continue overnight, with lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40%.

FRIDAY: Rain continues as a cold front approaches the area. Forecast models are struggling with the timing of the front, so the high temperature forecast is still a bit up in the air, but for now we’ll keep the high in the 40s. As the back edge of the precipitation moves into our area, very cold air will be moving in. It’s possible that some of the rain could change over to snow at the end of this rain event. Cold air chasing behind moisture does not typically provide us with memorable snows, and this event does not look like one to write back home about so to speak, but we will watch it closely. For now, I won’t mention any chance of accumulations. Temperatures drop quite a bit overnight Friday night, with lows back in the 20s.

MLK WEEKEND: Sunny weather returns for the MLK Jr. Day weekend. Much cooler, with highs in the 30s and 40s, and overnight lows in the 20s.