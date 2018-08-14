Warmer; Drier Tuesday

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. Most of the area stays dry, but an isolated downpour cannot be ruled out. Chance of rain around 10%. Highs today in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index around 100°. Temperatures drop back into the 70s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Another mostly dry day today, with highs in the mid 90s, and a heat index around 100°. An isolated shower or storm cant be ruled out, but most spots stay dry. Rain chance around 10%.

THURSDAY-MONDAY: A wetter pattern emerges across the area, with rain chances between 40-60%. High temperatures will drop from the low 90s Thursday into the upper 80s by the weekend and begin to rebound back into the low 90s by Monday.