Warmer Friday, Saturday Showers

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies are on track. Seasonably cool lows in the upper 40s and low 50s return with light northeasterly winds.

FRIDAY: We’re back into the 70s! Some locations may get into the mid to upper 70s again. Clouds will increase during the day but moisture looks to hold off until high school football games are over.

SATURDAY: Showers and clouds are likely, especially during the first half of the day. Gradually clearing & drying from NW to SE is expected during the afternoon hours. Highs look to be mainly in the 60s. Lows Saturday night will be down to around 40. A few spots may dip into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Sunshine will rule as high pressure takes control of the region. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool during the day and at night. More locations have a shot at mid to upper 30s Monday morning and we can’t rule out at least some patchy frost at this time.

