Warmer temperatures as returning as we end the workweek

SUMMARY: Rain chances finally moves out of the region. Temperatures warming back up into the weekend as the 70s and 80s make a comeback. The sunny skies will last through most of the weekend before another chance for some showers and storms returns to the forecast next week.

THURSDAY: We’ll start off our day with mix of sun & clouds as we finally start drying out as high pressure builds in. More sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with cooler overnight lows around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Getting warmer with highs projected to be in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Continuing to get warmer with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure shifts east and brings in our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the week. Highs remain warm in the mid 80s.

