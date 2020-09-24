Warmer weather coming this weekend

SUMMARY: The region will dry out a bit heading into the weekend. A few showers are possible Sunday with some more widespread rain Monday with a cold front. Seasonable 80s are slated to return by Saturday afternoon and they should continue into Sunday and Monday. Another cool shot of air may return by the middle to end of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers or sprinkles possible. Lows in the low 60s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Extensive cloud cover to start with a few peaks of sun developing during the afternoon hours. Highs in mainly in the mid 70s with northerly winds 3-7 mph. Dry conditions with temperatures in the 60s can be expected for high school football in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of low clouds and fog develop by sunrise. Lows in the low 60s. Light wind.

SATURDAY: Extensive low clouds to start with partly cloudy skies developing during the day. Highs should top out in the 80s if there is enough sunshine. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs remain in the 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a 50% chance of rain developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Recent data suggest highs may only top out in the 70s with overnight lows tumbling into the low 50s and upper 40s. Rain chances appear quite low during this time.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App