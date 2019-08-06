SUMMARY: Warm weather will continue to be in place this week with heat index values approaching 105° for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s for the weekend before creeping back into the mid 90s by next week. Chances for isolated pop-up showers and storms continue each day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Any storms that may pop-up will fizzle after sunset, lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Warm weather continues through mid-week as highs climb into the mid 90s with chances for afternoon showers and storms. Heat index values will exceed 100°, so stay hydrated if you have to be outdoors.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Highs will be in the low 90s through the weekend thanks to slightly increased rain chances. The weekend won’t be a constant washout, but it’s likely that everyone will see at least some rain at some point. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to grab the rain jacket just in case.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Chances for pop-up storms continue with highs climbing back into the mid 90s.